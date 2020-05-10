Menu
HAPPY CREW: L-R – Dave Halloran, Starcee Sabine with Lesley Knight and Michael James. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch
News

PHOTOS: A tastebud’s delight on Mother’s Day

NICK KOSSATCH
10th May 2020 3:47 PM | Updated: 3:48 PM
THE Red Rocket Diner has launched itself to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

The food outlet at 27 Dougall St, Bororen, has served the community and BITS Football Club as its sponsor, for two years.

Photos
View Gallery

Trading has been solid despite an overall downturn in business because of the virus.

But yesterday business was booming because of Mother's Day and the lifting of coronavirus-forced restrictions.

Dave Halloran with the history of the famous Bororen pie. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch
"We enjoy the support we get and enjoy also supporting the BITS Footy Club," owner Dave Halloran said.

"Michael James lives in Bororen and we're close friends and he comes in and gives us a hand," Mr Halloran said.

Mr James introduced Mr Halloran to the BITS Saints two years ago leading to the sponsorship deal.

Mr Halloran said now was the time for truck drivers to stop by and grab an American-style hot dog or Bororen pie and a coffee.

"Bororen is known for its famous pie and with not many grey nomads at the moment because of the coronavirus, the truckies are enjoying the quiet highways," he said.

"They now have the ability to park close by."

Mr Halloran built the 27-foot pie van in Gladstone and invested $80,000 with no regrets.

Red Rocket Diner is open 7am to 4pm seven days a week and includes takeaway.

"If we're busy, we stay back after 4pm," Mr Halloran said.

