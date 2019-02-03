PHOTOS: A peek behind the scenes at GECC

LIFE'S A THEATRE: Chelsea Elvery and Peta Pitt were part of the main stage rehearsals on show at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre open day.

LIFE'S A THEATRE: Chelsea Elvery and Peta Pitt were part of the main stage rehearsals on show at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre open day.

ON Saturday several hundred people took a look behind the red stage curtains at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre Open Day.

GECC Venue Leader Kim Roberts said the day had gone very well.

"It's the first time we've opened the doors since the refurbishment five years ago,” she said.

"So it's been a good opportunity for people to have a bit of a sneak peek behind the scenes.

"We're thinking about making this an annual event.”

Groups were given tours of the venue, enjoyed stage make-up workshops, dance classes and got to watch rehearsals on the main stage of the community musical 'Anything Goes'.

Ms Roberts said staff were also on hand to talk to people about careers in the industry.

"It's a really interesting industry and not a very easy one to get into,” she said.

"It's always interesting to talk to the team to find out how and where they started.”

The venue held 312 events last year, ranging from national shows to local performances.

Ms Roberts said if residents wanted to get involved they could volunteer with the Friends of the Theatre.