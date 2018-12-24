PHOTOS: A look inside Gladstone's new LifeLine shop

ONE of Gladstone's most popular op shops has found a brand new home just in time for Christmas.

The Lifeline Shop officially moved from Gladstone Benaraby Road to it's new premises at 89 Hanson Road with their opening day of trading last Wednesday.

Store supervisor Laura Fodriga said it has been a steady start to Christmas trading with residents still getting to know the new location.

"People aren't yet aware we're in the new premises until they visit the previous shop, but there is a sign up there," she said.

"It's been hard until we get our new signage up on the rooftop, but people have been driving past and seeing us and calling in which has been great.

"It's a better location, it's air conditioned now so it's better for customers and is more comfortable for them.

"It's a bigger space and larger area so we can have much more stock as well."

The new building is a blessing for the store which is run by about 20 volunteers.

With a busy Christmas and post-Christmas period coming up, Laura said she's already seen trends in what people are buying.

"We're selling a lot of mattresses with a lot of new families coming," she said.

"Bric-a-brac and gifts are also being bought and books have been a good seller.

"We don't have a lot of furniture currently but I do think once we get established there'll be more."

The post-Christmas rush is expected to be even busier.

"Especially with kids, Christmas is over so they're cleaning out their rooms and cleaning out their old toys because they have new ones, so there's lots of donations," Laura said.