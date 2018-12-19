Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HEAVY VEHICLES: Gladstone Aviation Rescue Firefighting Service's Fire Commander Brett Lee, Fire Commander Barrie Jenkins and trainee firefighter David Thomson in front of the two new trucks recently added to the fleet.
HEAVY VEHICLES: Gladstone Aviation Rescue Firefighting Service's Fire Commander Brett Lee, Fire Commander Barrie Jenkins and trainee firefighter David Thomson in front of the two new trucks recently added to the fleet. Matt Taylor GLA181218FIRE
News

PHOTOS: A look inside Gladstone Firies' unique new equipment

Matt Taylor
by
19th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EVERY man at some point in his life dreams about getting a big yellow Tonka truck for Christmas.

Well the team at Gladstone's Aviation Rescue Firefighting Service have had twice that luck - recently taking delivery of two new firefighting trucks.

The 30-tonne yellow aviation fire rescue trucks have replaced the older version which were decommissioned due to age, bringing their fleet in line with the national standard.

Fire Commander Brett Lee said the two new appliances were much more efficient.

"They're mainly for airport operations, one vehicle will carry rescue equipment in case there is a motor vehicle accident either on the airfield or surrounding," he said.

"They were also used for the Mount Larcom fires, we had the opportunity to go up there and help out.

 

Gladstone Aviation Rescue Firefighting Service (ARFFS) took delivery of two new fire appliances recently.
Gladstone Aviation Rescue Firefighting Service (ARFFS) took delivery of two new fire appliances recently. Matt Taylor GLA181218FIRE

"But really, they're designed for a very rapid response to aircraft matters and that's really what they're built for - our number one priority is to the flying public."

About fifteen school-aged children from Riverstone Rise Early Journey toured the new trucks yesterday as part of their holiday program.

They had the opportunity to tour the station before getting in the truck and testing out the fire hoses.

 

Ruby Sergeant with trainee firefighter Dave Thomson had the opportunity to try a fire hose as Gladstone Aviation Rescue Firefighting Service (ARFFS) took delivery of two new fire appliances recently.
Ruby Sergeant with trainee firefighter Dave Thomson had the opportunity to try a fire hose as Gladstone Aviation Rescue Firefighting Service (ARFFS) took delivery of two new fire appliances recently. Matt Taylor GLA181218FIRE

The appliances are quite different from the red Queensland Fire Emergency Service trucks seen responding to regular emergencies.

"They have a much larger water capacity and they're heavy vehicles as opposed to the medium-size ones," Brett said.

"They also have good acceleration because we have to be anywhere within three minutes - they drive well for their size.

 

Gladstone Aviation Rescue Firefighting Service (ARFFS) took delivery of two new fire appliances recently.
Gladstone Aviation Rescue Firefighting Service (ARFFS) took delivery of two new fire appliances recently. Matt Taylor GLA181218FIRE

"They're well maintained, everything's checked daily. they're maintained weekly, monthly and yearly.

"We're limited with our training here because we can't light fires, but they're definitely used every day."

Brett said the trucks were user friendly with a lot more operations carried out from inside the cab.

More Stories

aviation emergency services photos planes trucks
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    BUDGET SURPRISE: Millions to be added to long-term plan

    premium_icon BUDGET SURPRISE: Millions to be added to long-term plan

    Council News TOUGH decisions will need to be made to afford adding millions of dollars to the council's long-term financial plan to afford unexpected project blowouts.

    Farmers hit by loss of 900 cases of fruit to wild weather

    premium_icon Farmers hit by loss of 900 cases of fruit to wild weather

    Community Mango farmers have 1500 fruit to sell.

    • 19th Dec 2018 8:00 AM
    12 Strays of Christmas: Two pets wanting to be your friend

    premium_icon 12 Strays of Christmas: Two pets wanting to be your friend

    News The Observer and RSPCA Gladstone are featuring pets up for...

    Cats and dogs looking for their 'furever' homes

    premium_icon Cats and dogs looking for their 'furever' homes

    News The Observer and RSPCA bring you 12 pets that can be adopted out.

    Local Partners