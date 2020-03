GOLF CHAMPS: The final round of the Gladstone Golf Club Championship: Mark Single and Nellie Panapa. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

GOLF CHAMPS: The final round of the Gladstone Golf Club Championship: Mark Single and Nellie Panapa. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

GOLF: Extreme caution was practiced by

some 150 competitors at yesterday's final round of the Gladstone Golf Club Championship.

The players kept their distances but the day still included a strong social interaction albeit in a friendly yet competitive environment.

And some sun outside is essential too!

