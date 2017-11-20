PHOTOS: A fun twist on cyclones

Filming for a music video, Bunker Down Gladstone Region, promoting the importance of preparedness for cyclones, floods and other severe weather at East Shores on 10 November 2017.

ACCORDING to Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett, the four cyclones predicted for the east coast this season are "four too many”.

But Gladstone may have to weather them all which is why the council commissioned the creation of a natural disaster awareness video featuring locals.

Josh Arnold, songwriter, music producer and filmmaker was enlisted by the council to produce the video and he visited and worked with students from 18 schools to do it.

He's filmed sequences at Tannum Sands, Miriam Vale, Baffle Creek, Agnes Water and many other destinations.

The final piece of footage was shot yesterday at East Shores alongside HMAS Gladstone II, with Curtis the Turtle along for the ride.

"We're doing it in a fun way, it's all about community, making sure everyone gets the message,” Mr Arnold said.

"Music's a great way to bring people together,” he said.

"Kids are so keen and enthusiastic, they're a great starting point.”

Mr Arnold travels all over Queensland, and started out doing videos for individual schools but in the past couple of years has become involved in wider community projects.

The centrepiece of the film, a song, performed by students and members of the community, was the result of a collaboration between Mr Arnold and students from Toolooa and Gladstone State schools.

Cr Burnett said he would be singing in the video "but quietly, in the background”.

"You've got to be ready, sometimes you get complacent, but now is the time we are recommending people get ready because it potentially could be another big cyclone season for us,” he said.

"Get your backyard ready, get your house ready, find out where do you and your family need to go during a cyclone.”

Cr Burnett said the council was looking for a new way to cut through with the important message and they decided a fun, digital option would be a good way to go.

