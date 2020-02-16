PHOTOS: 10th anniversary was raced in style

Joshua Rogers in the lead followed by Christopher Coombe, Alex Rogers and Travis Martin at the Norton Rogers Memorial Karts on Saturday February 15, 2020.

MOTORSPORT: The Norton Rogers Memorial Trophy has been kept in the family.

Josh Rogers took out the 10th Norton Rogers Memorial race on Saturday night at the Gladstone Kart Club track.

In what was a tight final of the Open TAG Lite category, his cousin Alex Rogers finished third while Jason Warry was second.

Alex said the whole day and night was a success.

"It was a really good turnout and it rained during the qualifying rounds whihc made the track very wet and made it interesting," she said.

Norton Rogers Memorial – father and daughter Lyall and Alex Rogers. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

Racing was delayed for about 30 minutes to allow the track to be dry enough to resume racing.

"The final two races was dry," Alex said.

It was the first time that Alex and Josh raced against each other and she said that it was a privilidge to have been able to do that on a milsestone occasion.

"I had never raced him before so it was awesome to do be on the podium with him," Alex said.

"I also look up to him and he's very good at what he does."

She switched to the Open TAG Lite class because that is the class that her late brother Norton had won in.

Alex had previously raced, and won, last year's event in the TAG Restricted Lite class.

She will look to race in several competitions in the new season.

"I'll see how the race season goes in the Open TAG Lite and hopefully I'll do well in this class," she said.

RESULTS - PODIUM FINISHES

TAG 125 HEAVY: 1st Rick Jones; 2nd Travis Martin. 4SS SENIOR MEDIUM: 1st Benny Benedetto; 2nd Mark Rollinson; 3rd Michael Bradley. CADET 9: 1st Oliver Acquasanta; 2nd Seth Huth; 3rd Nash Peirano. CADET 12: 1st Zac Bell; 2nd Max Acquasanta; 3rd Fraser Dietz. JUNIORS: 1st Brody Sonter (KA3); 2nd Ty O'Neill; 3rd Tom Dare (both in KA4). KA3 SENIOR LITE: 1st Cian Fothergill; 2nd Samuel Battye; 3rd Emily Calwell. TAG LITE: 1st Josh Rogers; 2nd Jason Warry; 3rd Alex Rogers. TAG 125 RESTRICTED LIGHT: 1st Kyron Kirkpatrick; 2nd Chris Olive. TAG 125 RESTRICTED MEDIUM: 1st Brad Fleetwood; 2nd Daniel Beveridge; 3rd Peter Patzwald