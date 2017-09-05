Photopia's new studio opening draws crowd

GO TEAM: Felicia Lloyd, William Debois and Chrissy Harris at the new premises at Crow St.

THE location of Photopia's new studio is a "perfect match," says Felicia Lloyd, Photopia's studio coordinator.

Ms Lloyd said the availability of the light industrial space at Shed 5, 8 Crow St (the site of artist initiative Crow Street Creative) was "amazing timing" for Photopia Studio.

The business, owned and operated by William Debois, and previously located on the Dawson Highway, celebrated its official opening in the new premises last week with a group exhibition.

The exhibition, titled Mostly Girl, was curated by Ms Lloyd, who is a wearer of many hats, being also the events manager for Crow Street Creative.

"It was great," she said of the opening night, "we had Mayor Matt Burnett come along and do the official opening for us, we had 50 to 60 people attend, (which included a) mixture of artists (and) members of the community."

"The work was really well received, it was great to see the artists in the space ... getting to talk about their work, it looks amazing."

Mr Debois had been involved quite heavily with Crow St events, Ms Lloyd said, and he saw the potential for this space when it became available.

The move by Photopia was "mutually beneficial" for Crow Street Creative and for the photography business, she said.

Ms Lloyd said the repurposed building looked "really professional and beautiful", (it has) industrial features, really high ceilings, big white walls (and) intense lighting," she said.

Photopia Studios will hire out their new studios with professional lighting and equipment.

Mr Debois was also keen to support the gallery, "which already existed (in the space) but he wanted to see this continue," Ms Lloyd said.

The gallery spaces, Ms Lloyd said, are aimed at artists starting out and regional artists.

"It's quite hard in a (regional) area to find a place to show your work," she said.

"(There's a) shortage of dedicated art space."

She says the town recently lost a gallery when Gallery 67 on Goondoon St closed down about six months ago.

The space at Photopia Studios hosting the Mostly Girl exhibition was open to both male and female artists. Two males and 10 females exhibited.

"It was interesting to see how the male artists found their voice in that as well," Ms Lloyd said.

The exhibition focused on the experience of being a woman, dealing with body images and feminism.

Ms Lloyd said the idea of the exhibition was to get people thinking and talking more about art.

"There was a little bit of controversy and shock value ... we don't hide things away, we discuss them, it's part of what we do," she said.

"We do need a platform to showcase and have a voice, Ms Lloyd said.

She noted the world we lived in was still quite male dominated and "it's very important for women to have a voice about what concerns them most."

Photopia Studio gallery is open during business hours on Monday to Fridays and during Crow St events.

The Mostly Girl exhibition is open until September 15.