Photographer looks for subjects as they say goodbye to home

WHEN A HOUSE STOPS BEING A HOME: William Debois took this portrait of an artist in his home who had lost many of his possessions two decades ago. "The contents of the house has radically changed, it almost doesn't belong to him anymore,” he said. Contributed

PREPARING to move house when it contains a lifetime of memories can be physically and emotionally draining.

Local photographer William Debois is seeking participants for a photographic project that explores the relationship between people and their home.

He wants to capture portraits of local people at the crucial time when their house, where they have lived for at least 20 years, is about to stop being their home.

"I've actually been working on this project (titled Leaving Home) for the last 20 years in a very roundabout way," Debois said.

"Back in the late 90s, when I was student I did a project about artists within their environment, their house, workshop, studio.

When the place you know becomes unfamiliar. William Debois

"I was trying to connect the artist with the art.

Since then I've been working on that connection of people and their space, it's a subject that keeps coming back to me.

Leaving Home was funded by a Regional Arts Development Fund through Gladstone Regional Council and the Queensland Government.

Debois plans to create between 12 and 15 portraits to be included in Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum's contemporary collection.

Interested in taking part? call 0432204680 or email info@photopia-studio.com.

Criteria: