Photographer looks for subjects as they say goodbye to home
PREPARING to move house when it contains a lifetime of memories can be physically and emotionally draining.
Local photographer William Debois is seeking participants for a photographic project that explores the relationship between people and their home.
He wants to capture portraits of local people at the crucial time when their house, where they have lived for at least 20 years, is about to stop being their home.
"I've actually been working on this project (titled Leaving Home) for the last 20 years in a very roundabout way," Debois said.
"Back in the late 90s, when I was student I did a project about artists within their environment, their house, workshop, studio.
"I was trying to connect the artist with the art.
Since then I've been working on that connection of people and their space, it's a subject that keeps coming back to me.
Leaving Home was funded by a Regional Arts Development Fund through Gladstone Regional Council and the Queensland Government.
Debois plans to create between 12 and 15 portraits to be included in Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum's contemporary collection.
Interested in taking part? call 0432204680 or email info@photopia-studio.com.
Criteria:
- Resident home owners within the Gladstone Region
- Properties already listed for sale or about to be listed for sale, or imminently vacated.
- At least 20 years of occupancy within the property being vacated.
- Personal belongings and furniture still within the property being vacated.