Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WHEN A HOUSE STOPS BEING A HOME: William Debois took this portrait of an artist in his home who had lost many of his possessions two decades ago.
WHEN A HOUSE STOPS BEING A HOME: William Debois took this portrait of an artist in his home who had lost many of his possessions two decades ago. "The contents of the house has radically changed, it almost doesn't belong to him anymore,” he said. Contributed
News

Photographer looks for subjects as they say goodbye to home

Julia Bartrim
by
2nd Aug 2018 4:30 AM

PREPARING to move house when it contains a lifetime of memories can be physically and emotionally draining.

Local photographer William Debois is seeking participants for a photographic project that explores the relationship between people and their home.

He wants to capture portraits of local people at the crucial time when their house, where they have lived for at least 20 years, is about to stop being their home.

"I've actually been working on this project (titled Leaving Home) for the last 20 years in a very roundabout way," Debois said.

"Back in the late 90s, when I was student I did a project about artists within their environment, their house, workshop, studio.

 

When the place you know becomes unfamiliar.
When the place you know becomes unfamiliar. William Debois

"I was trying to connect the artist with the art.

Since then I've been working on that connection of people and their space, it's a subject that keeps coming back to me.

Leaving Home was funded by a Regional Arts Development Fund through Gladstone Regional Council and the Queensland Government.

Debois plans to create between 12 and 15 portraits to be included in Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum's contemporary collection.

Interested in taking part? call 0432204680 or email info@photopia-studio.com.

Criteria:

  • Resident home owners within the Gladstone Region
  • Properties already listed for sale or about to be listed for sale, or imminently vacated.
  • At least 20 years of occupancy within the property being vacated.
  • Personal belongings and furniture still within the property being vacated.

Related Items

Show More
photography sense of place william debois
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Talented country musicians join forces on Queensland tour

    Talented country musicians join forces on Queensland tour

    News Megan Cooper says her music is all about story-telling.

    • 2nd Aug 2018 4:30 AM
    Tilapia invasion fears in Gladstone waterways tested

    Tilapia invasion fears in Gladstone waterways tested

    Environment FBA has released results to its recent Environmental DNA sampling.

    • 2nd Aug 2018 4:30 AM
    Power station denies report's claim it will close by 2029-30

    Power station denies report's claim it will close by 2029-30

    Business NRG confirms power station won't close in next 12 years.

    • 2nd Aug 2018 4:30 AM
    Calliope SES practice vertical rescues at 1770 headland

    Calliope SES practice vertical rescues at 1770 headland

    News Some cliffs are as high as 200 metres

    • 2nd Aug 2018 4:30 AM

    Local Partners