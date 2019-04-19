PHOTOS: Spectacular regatta sees Smelters go back to back

the annual Gladstone raft regatta was held as part of the Easter long weekend Harbour Festival celebrations.

the annual Gladstone raft regatta was held as part of the Easter long weekend Harbour Festival celebrations. Matt Taylor GLA190419RAFT

THE regatta to rival the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race filled Auckland Creek Inlet with colour yesterday as the traditional raft comp set sail.

Boyne Smelters Limited took line honours for the second year in a row with its apprentices steering home a solid ship.

Photos View Photo Gallery

There were plenty of thrills and spills as flour bombs filled the air, rafts sank and rafters fell into the water.

Fifteen rafts were entered in this year's event.

Organisers were pleased by the turnout of competitors and spectators.