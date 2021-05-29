Photo shows ‘plague’ spreading in Victoria

Wheel cactus – also known as Opuntia robusta – is native to Mexico and is considered a highly invasive weed after it was classified a Weed of National Significance in 2012.

An invasive cactus weed that is “almost impossible to kill” is spreading across properties in regional Victoria, with experts claiming the growing infestations are the worst they’ve seen.

The wheel cactus – also known as Opuntia robusta – is native to Mexico and is considered highly invasive after it was classified a Weed of National Significance in 2012.

It has been a problem in Victoria since the 1950s but Lee Mead and her team at Tarrangower Cactus Control Group claim current infestations plaguing the state are the “worst they’ve seen”.

“It’s like a plague – it’s an absolute disaster,” Ms Mead said.



“As fast as we kill it, it spreads, it’s like we don’t even put a dent in it.

“It completely smothers landscapes, displaces our native flora and fauna and on farming it can completely negate the viability of a farm – some people have walked away from their farms it’s gotten that bad.”

This photo shows how wheel cactus has spread in Maldon, located in Central Victoria.

Her team has been tackling the weed for decades, holding field days and visiting farms to clear infestations, particularly in the Maldon area in central Victoria.

Ms Mead said the weeds had thick, waxy skin which made it difficult for a chemical spray to absorb.

“You can dig them up and bury them under a lot of soil which is impossible because it’s too big to manage – plus they’re super prickly – you can inject herbicide into the plant and that’s really the most effective way to kill them but it’s unbelievably laborious, time consuming and expensive,” she said.

“The last 20 years it’s been two major regions that have got major infestations – Maldon and Mount Buckrabanyule – but now they’re beginning to spread to other areas in Victoria.”

She said most of the weeds had escaped from domestic gardens.

“Someone’s planted a cactus plant in their garden because they’re drought tolerant and they produce these really big red fruits and they have hundreds of seeds each and birds love them, particularly crows,” she said.

“They’ll eat them and fly away and perch in another tree and excrete the seeds and watch the weeds spread like wild fire.”

The Tarrangower Cactus Control Group have been tackling the weed for decades but say this is the worst it’s been.

Ms Mead said the seeds were viable for at least 20 years.



“It’s like a cancer – it’s the worst I’ve seen it,” she said.



Parks Victoria northern Victoria regional director Daniel McLaughlin said they were monitoring the weed’s spread.

“Parks Victoria carries out control work where wheel cactus threatens natural values on the lands we manage in northern Victoria,” he said.

“We deliver control projects with adjoining landowners, local conservation groups and Traditional Owners, and will continue to work with local communities to manage this issue.”

