Photo of alleged victim with minister

The photo that it’s claimed shows the now minister and alleged rape victim on the same night of the alleged attack. Picture: news.com.au

EXCLUSIVE: It's the photograph that the woman who accused a serving minister of raping her as a teenager said proves they were together earlier that night.

He is wearing a pinstriped shirt. She claims in the unsworn affidavit that he asked her to iron it for him before that night, telling her she would "make someone a wonderful wife" one day.

Scott Morrison has revealed the Liberal minister accused of rape, who has not been identified, "vigorously" denies the allegations and categorically refutes that he ever raped the Adelaide woman when she was a 16-year-old teenager.

But the woman's friends say that the photograph was taken on Saturday, January 9, proving at least they were together before the woman alleges she was raped.

The woman said he told her that night as she ironed his shirt that she was "not only smart and so pretty" but could do "good housewife things".

She said he went on to say he would need a "smart, pretty wife to help his political career, then boasted that he would be prime minister one day. By the age of 50, he predicted".

That night, they went out drinking and dancing in Sydney's Kings Cross district.

She had consented to a sexual act in 1988, but not sex or oral sex, but claims he then forced her to have oral sex and raped her.

"I did this repeatedly by saying 'Please don't make me' and 'No, I don't want to.'"

After she vomited on her dress she said the man put her in the bath. She said that she then woke to him raping her. She claims the only thing she remembers when he was raping her was that he said "I don't want to get you pregnant".

She writes that she was shocked and embarrassed the next day and bleeding.

"I told no one what happened. All I could cope with, as I remembered parts of the evening gingerly, was the idea that things had gone 'a bit too far'. But it was OK, I reassured myself, because we were going to get married one day."

In the unsworn witness statement, the woman reveals that she knew the man for several years in the lead up to the incident and that he made a number of sexist, belittling comments to her over the years.

She also reveals at one social event he told her: "You should be wearing a bikini. Pity your tits are too small."

Another time, they had gone to a Thai restaurant with friends in Sydney. The woman, who had battled eating disorders, ordered a salad with alfalfa sprouts.

She said the man said to her: "Oh look (the complainant) is eating sperm."

Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has said the minister should “out himself”. Picture: AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi.

Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said the minister must now "out himself" in respect for his colleagues and the country.

"He should out himself and he should provide a comprehensive statement,'' he said.

"He should describe when he knew the woman, how he knew the woman, what dealings he had with the woman after the event. We need to know what he knew about the complaint and when he knew about it.

"Frankly, it's not good enough for the Prime Minister to say "Oh, it's a matter for police" The Prime Minister cannot outsource his responsibility for composing his ministry to the police."

"He should require the minister to speak up. He owes it to his colleagues and the country."

Mr Turnbull said the matter needed to be brought to a head before parliament resumes in a fortnight.

"It is impossible for him to function in that cabinet,'' he said.

"It's not tenable."

Despite the woman having made previous attempts on her own life in the years leading up to the suicide, Mr Turnbull admits it's "counterintuitive" but is now calling for a full coronial inquiry and police investigation.

"All I know is that she is dead. It certainly has been reported in the media as a suicide. I have a question mark in my own mind about the timing of it because it seems counter intuitive,'' he said.

"Now it's said that she suicided. Did she?"

PM Scott Morrison is under pressure over the rape allegation against a minister. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

RAPE INVESTIGATION AFTER VICTIM HAS PASSED

Legal sources in South Australia have told news.com.au that a coronial inquiry cannot be conducted into the woman's death in Adelaide until police had completed their own investigation.

The NSW police declared the "case closed" today in a statement following legal advice based on insufficient evidence to proceed.

"In November 2019, a woman then aged 48, attended an Adelaide (South Australia) police station seeking advice about reporting historical sexual offences, which allegedly occurred in 1988 in Sydney (New South Wales),'' it states.

"The matter was then referred to the NSW Police Force and an investigation by the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad commenced under Strike Force Wyndarra.

"NSW Police Force has been the lead agency in respect to this investigation since February 2020.

"For various reasons, the woman did not detail her allegations in a formal statement to NSW Police.

"The woman passed away in June 2020.

"Following the woman's death, NSW Police came into possession of a personal document purportedly made by the woman previously.

"NSW Police have since sought legal advice in relation to these matters.

"Based on information provided to NSW Police, there is insufficient admissible evidence to proceed.

"As such, NSW Police Force has determined the matter is now closed."

Mr Morrison said he first heard about the complaint letter on Wednesday evening and spoke to the accused man and the AFP commissioner that same night.

"Did I raise it? Yes, I did. And he vigorously and completely denied the allegations,'' the Prime Minister said.

Asked if he believed the denials, Mr Morrison said "I am not the police commissioner". He said it was a matter for police.

The Prime Minister confirmed he had also discussed the matter with the AFP commissioner Reece Kershaw.

"And in my discussions with the Commissioner, there was nothing immediate that he considered that was necessary for me to take any action on,'' he said.

Originally published as Photo of alleged victim with minister