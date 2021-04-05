Menu
Suny Platen, Tamara Smits and Taran Smits of Gladstone at the Rockynats burnout finals. Picture: Rodney Stevens
News

PHOTO GALLERY: Thousands enjoy Rockynats burnout finals

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
5th Apr 2021 2:00 PM
Scattered drizzly rain didn’t dampen the spirits of thousands of people who turned out to watch the inaugural Rare Spares Rockynats burnout finals.

After a washout on Saturday night and the weather cancelling the street drags on Sunday, die hard fans were joined by families and people of all ages at the Reaney Street precinct.

Fences around the burnout pad were five-deep as people clambered to get a piece of the action.

Those who weren’t keen on getting shoulder-to-shoulder around the burnout pad with masked-up spectators relaxed in front of several large television screens, broadcasting the action live.

From the experienced drivers in high-powered Burnout Masters cars, to the newer competitors in the Burnout Championship, the raucous crowd enjoyed all of the action.

Burnout Masters winners

First: Warren Gersekowski – 1TUFHG

Second: Phil Kerjean – TUFFST

Third: Jay Chun Tai – TINYTOWING

Burnout Championship (qualify for Burnout Masters at Summernats 34)

Darren Bromage – SMOKINU

Kevin Davis – EPA WHO

Kyle Douglas – LUXIFER

