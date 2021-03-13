Phone snapped, bud wasted during trashy argument

A Gladstone woman faced the local Magistrates Court on Friday for domestic violence offending. GENERIC PIC.

A Gladstone man who emptied out his partner’s weed and snapped her mobile phone during an argument, appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order (aggravated offence) which was established on October 16, 2017.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of the man’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On February 8, police responded to a disturbance which involved the defendant and the aggrieved at Brisbane St, Barney Point.

Both parties had reportedly left the address prior to police arrival with the defendant being located at a bus stop on Off St, South Gladstone, a short time later.

The defendant stated earlier that day he and the aggrieved were involved in a verbal altercation in relation to the aggrieved alleging the defendant was texting other women.

The defendant stated he had emptied a chop bowl containing cannabis in frustration to “get back” at the aggrieved.

The aggrieved then reacted and stomped on a gaming console which belonged to the defendant.

In retaliation, the defendant snapped a mobile phone in half which belonged to the aggrieved.

The verbal altercation continued as both parties left the address, however, the defendant could not remember the specifics of what was said.

The defendant made admissions to his behaviour which constituted a breach of his DVO by not being of good behaviour towards the aggrieved.

Mr Manthey convicted and sentenced the man to six months’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for a year, and ordered the DVO be extended by five years.

A conviction was recorded.

