Phone smashed in heated domestic violence incident

A man who smashed a phone he and his partner used, after she admitted to texting other men, appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week.

The man, 40, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order (aggravated offence).

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of the man’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On March 18, police were called to a unit on Ballantine St, Clinton, in relation to a loud domestic argument between a man and a woman.

On arrival, police located and identified the man as the respondent and woman as the aggrieved.

The aggrieved stated to police that earlier in the after she had told the respondent she had texted another man.

This caused the respondent to become angry and verbally abusive towards the aggrieved calling her a “s---” multiple times before picking up a mobile phone and smashing it, as well as breaking a broom located in the unit.

Police questioned the respondent who admitted to smashing the phone and verbally abusing the aggrieved.

The respondent was arrested and released on a bail undertaking.

Mr Manthey said he could not ignore the defendant’s criminal history, which included offences of a like nature, when he handed down sentence.

The man was fined $800 and the domestic violence order against the respondent was extended by five years with a conviction recorded.

