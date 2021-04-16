Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Dylan Smith, 21, pleaded guilty to unlicensed driving.
Dylan Smith, 21, pleaded guilty to unlicensed driving.
Crime

Phone smashed in heated domestic violence incident

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
16th Apr 2021 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man who smashed a phone he and his partner used, after she admitted to texting other men, appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week.

The man, 40, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order (aggravated offence).

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of the man’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On March 18, police were called to a unit on Ballantine St, Clinton, in relation to a loud domestic argument between a man and a woman.

On arrival, police located and identified the man as the respondent and woman as the aggrieved.

The aggrieved stated to police that earlier in the after she had told the respondent she had texted another man.

This caused the respondent to become angry and verbally abusive towards the aggrieved calling her a “s---” multiple times before picking up a mobile phone and smashing it, as well as breaking a broom located in the unit.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

Police questioned the respondent who admitted to smashing the phone and verbally abusing the aggrieved.

The respondent was arrested and released on a bail undertaking.

Mr Manthey said he could not ignore the defendant’s criminal history, which included offences of a like nature, when he handed down sentence.

The man was fined $800 and the domestic violence order against the respondent was extended by five years with a conviction recorded.

More Gladstone Magistrates Court:

Australia Day meth use goes wrong for driver

Gladstone drink-driver and court avoider finally punished

Prolific drug offender fronts Gladstone court again

contravention of a domestic violence order domestic violence offence gladstonecourt gladstonecourt contravention gladstone domestic violence
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone kids make a splash in latest swim comp

        Premium Content Gladstone kids make a splash in latest swim comp

        Swimming “It was wonderful to see the kids in action, showing off the swim skills they have acquired during their lessons.”

        Punches thrown, phones damaged in gaming room stoush

        Premium Content Punches thrown, phones damaged in gaming room stoush

        Crime The fight occurred at a popular Gladstone pub.

        Gladstone mother had ‘no reason’ for drug-driving

        Premium Content Gladstone mother had ‘no reason’ for drug-driving

        Crime Tupea was intercepted by police at Mount Alma.

        70+ jobs as CQ bridges get major overhaul

        Premium Content 70+ jobs as CQ bridges get major overhaul

        News One of the last timber bridges between Gladstone and Springsure will be replaced by...