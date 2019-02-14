Menu
A tribute left on the beach at Dicky Beach for a young woman who drowned overnight.
A tribute left on the beach at Dicky Beach for a young woman who drowned overnight. Patrick Woods
Crime

Phone may hold key to solving young woman's drowning

14th Feb 2019 1:11 PM | Updated: 1:22 PM
POLICE believe a missing phone holds the key to explaining the circumstances behind the drowning of a young Sunshine Coast woman overnight.

The 27-year-old's body was found on the shore at Dicky Beach about 5am today.

Caloundra CIB officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Matt Grant said while the drowning was not considered suspicious, the woman's phone was key to the investigation.

He appealed to anyone who had recently found a black S9 Samsung in the Kawana or Caloundra areas to contact police immediately.

"That phone is a really pertinent piece of evidence we are seeking," he said.

"As you can imagine that prior to an incident like this, any kind of communication with anyone will give us a lot better insight into what happened."

Snr Sgt Grant said the southerly tides overnight suggested the woman had entered the water north of Caloundra, possibly at Kawana.

He said the tragedy of the drowning was compounded by the fact the woman was so young.

"The family have only recently been notified and as you can imagine with the loss of any life - a young life especially - they are devastated," he said.

"My sympathies go out to the family, just a horrible, horrible incident."

Snr Sgt Grant said the Criminal Investigation Branch was investigating and a report would be prepared for the coroner.

