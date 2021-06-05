Phoenix outlast fast-finishing Breakers

South East Melbourne Phoenix survived an almighty scare late in the fourth quarter to hang on for a 83-78 win over the New Zealand Breakers in Auckland.

The heart stopping finish leaves the Phoenix in the box seat for a first NBL finals appearance for the second-year franchise with a favourable percentage leaving them in prime position to advance to the postseason.

Star point guard Keifer Sykes produced 29 points, seven rebounds and five assists, dazzling the New Zealand crowd with an array of dribble moves and difficult finishes inside and out.

Phoenix head coach Simon Mitchell suspected his team felt the weight of expectations during the disappointing loss to the Brisbane Bullets on Wednesday night, though Sykes allayed any fears of a repeat performance, producing one of the best individual halves of NBL 21.

Using a screen to free himself up at the top of the perimeter, Sykes dribbled into an uncontested mid-range jumper for the game’s first basket. That initial action would be on repeat throughout the half, with Sykes cutting the New Zealand defence to ribbons, tallying 21 points, four rebounds and three assists through two quarters to give the Phoenix a 52-42 lead.

Despite controlling a double-digit lead for much of the second half, it was a frenetic finish, with the Phoenix offence grinding to a halt and Tai Webster closing the deficit to 80-76 at the free-throw line with 2:25 to play.

Marquee mid-season signing Ryan Broekhoff calmed the nerves of South East Melbourne fans, calmly knocking down two free-throws with 43.6 second to play to extend the lead to 82-76 and effectively finish the game.

South East Melbourne still has one game remaining to wrap up the regular season, with the side’s gruelling travel schedule to continue with a trip to Brisbane for a Tuesday night fixture.

Moore effort on the glass

With their season on the line, Phoenix went to work on the glass, outhustling New Zealand to secure critical second chance opportunities. With hulking New Zealand big man Colton Iverson a dominant rebounding force all season, Phoenix often went with Ben Moore and Yannick Wetzell in the same line-up. The upsized group proved pivotal, with the Phoenix holding a 14-8 edge on the offensive glass that translated to the second chance point tally finishing a favourable 15-7.

Playoff rotation unlocked

The Phoenix weren’t messing around in this one. With the scores locked at 26 though one quarter, Mitchell started the second quarter with his starters against the second unit of the Breakers. The early momentum contributed to a 26-16 second period. The same dose was repeated in the fourth quarter, with the Phoenix leaving nothing to chance in a rotation you can expect to see more of during the playoffs. Sykes, Reuben Te Rangi and Wetzell all logged more than 30 minutes, well above season averages.

Mitchell proud of Phoenix

South East Melbourne Phoenix head coach Simon Mitchell was proud of his team’s ability to fight through adversity to all but secure a historic NBL finals berth in just the franchise’s second season.

“I think there’s still some mathematical equations to get through first. I thought we dug in defensively and played the right way,” Mitchell said of the 83-78 win over the New Zealand Breakers.

“We were a little bit tight at times, some of our decision making wasn’t on point but at least the effort was there on the other end of the floor and that’s important.”

Star point guard Keifer Sykes led all scorers, producing a season-high 29 points in the win.

“That’s the level we need him to play at all times for us to be successful and he’s got the ability to. It’s good to see him back on top of his body and on top of his game.”

One of the initial key signings prior to South East Melbourne’s first season 2019-20, Mitch Creek couldn’t hide the smile from his face at the prospect of playing playoff basketball.

“We’re not there yet, stranger things have happened in the sporting world, and we need to go take care of business in Brisbane on Tuesday. They gave us a bit of a touch up last week,” he said.

“I know the guys have been on the road, we’ve had our back against the wall a bit and it’s been pretty unsettling with a lot of changes, but I think we found our feet tonight.

“To come in and to say our second year we’ve all but made the finals is pretty surreal. It will probably hit us in the next day or so when we’re on the plane flying back to Australia but right now, we’ll recover, rest up and get into it on Tuesday.”

Trailling by double-digits for most of the night, New Zealand closed to the gap to within four points in the final minute, with Creek acknowledging the team had felt the pressure of late with a finals spot on the line.

“I think we’ve been getting deflated when we’ve missed easy shots that we should be making. It’s just an experience thing, this club has never made the finals, it’s our second season, guys are still learning to play together,” he said.

“We had a big switchover of bodies from year one to two, so we are still trying to find that cohesiveness when the times are really tough. It’s about how we finish now when the pressure is there with finals on the line.”

South East Melbourne now returns to Queensland, with a potential postseason travel schedule up in the air due to the COVID outbreak in Victoria.

“We don’t have any idea where we are going to be sent. We’ve got to recover from this game and get ready for Brisbane. I guess we know where we will sit after that but there is a bit of water to go under the bridge before the NBL communicates something to us,” Mitchell said.

Originally published as Phoenix outlast fast-finishing Breakers