Celebrity chef 'Phippsy' keen to keep coming back to HookUp

FOR CELEBRITY Chef Andrew Phipps, returning to the HookUP each year is like returning to a family reunion.

"The highlight of this weekend for me is catching up with all the friends I've made over the years here," he said.

Better known as Phippsy, the master chef has has spent most of his life on the water fishing, travelling or presenting television shows.

For him the HookUp is a natural fit.

"I own a restaurant and fishing charter business operating out of Noosa, but this is a pretty special place to come to, the people here are so friendly," he said.

"This event gets bigger and better every year and the volunteers are just amazing."

Along with David 'Hodgie' Hodge, Phippsy will be presenting live cooking and filleting demonstrations, kids fishing clinics and generally having a good time.

"We don't rehearse anything, we just make it up as we go along and insult each other, it's a lot of fun.

There was another highlight for him this year.

"I've been amazed at the young volunteers who keep turning up year after year," he said.

"Some of them are in uni now but they're still happy to come back to volunteer."

"Plus the new kids are really getting into the spirit of the volunteering and they're chiming up with ideas or solutions at the meetings which is just great to see."

"They'll learn so much from helping at this event it'll really build their confidence."

Phippsy turns 58 next week and says he'll keep coming back to the event for as long as he can.

"If they keep inviting me I'll keep turning up even if it's just for the comedy relief Hodgie and I provide," he said.

"Look, they've even installed a wheelchair ramp from the back of the stage to the cooking area, so that'll give me a few more years," he said.