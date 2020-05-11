Philip St duplication to begin in days

MAJOR works on a $20 million project to duplicate Philip Street in Gladstone will get under way this week as the State Government embarks on a construction blitz designed to stimulate the economy.

It's expected to create almost 60 jobs for the region and will see the last two-lane section of Philip St upgraded to four lanes between the Dawson Highway and Glenlyon Rd.

The project has been funded by the Federal Government and will be built by the state.

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said he had been working on the project for a long time and was pleased to see it come to fruition.

"This is a vital thoroughfare between Boyne-Tannum and the west of the city. Philip St is one of the busiest stretches of road in Gladstone," he said.

Member for Gladstone and Minister for Regional Development Glenn Butcher said the project would also include traffic signals at the intersection of Philip and Reef streets, and provide bike riders with on- and off-road bike lanes.

"We're building a solid foundation for our roads that will link to our publicly owned port and stimulate our economy during COVID-19," he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said it recognised increased traffic in the area.

"Upgrading Philip St from two to four lanes is the key to potential development opportunities, improving local access and ensuring the city continues contributing to the region's economic growth," he said.

Billions of dollars worth of transport projects across Queensland are scheduled to get under way in coming weeks and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she wanted to keep as many people as possible in jobs.

"That means we need to continue to invest in Queensland infrastructure so jobs can keep flowing," she said.

"Our four-year, $23 billion investment in transport and roads is supporting more than 21,500 jobs across Queensland. We will do everything we can to make sure these jobs are maintained."

Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the construction industry played an essential role in keeping the state's economy moving.

"While our focus is on managing the health, social and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's even more critical for our infrastructure investment to keep rolling on and supporting new jobs," he said.