Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ian Rippingale is gearing up for this week's stamp fair at the Gladstone Harbour Festival.
Ian Rippingale is gearing up for this week's stamp fair at the Gladstone Harbour Festival. Matt Taylor GLA170419STAMP
News

Philatelic society stamping their mark during Easter

Mark Zita
by
19th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF YOU'RE curious about the history of stamps and stamp collecting, the Gladstone and District Philatelic Society is hosting its annual two-day exhibition over the long weekend.

Society secretary Ian Rippingale said the stamp fair has been held every year since 1985.

"The purpose of the fair is to promote stamp collecting and philately in general," Mr Rippingale said.

"We'll have visiting dealers from Brisbane and one or two visiting clubs from other cities across Queensland."

One of the main attractions at the event is the availability of stamp evaluators.

"If you've inherited a collection from great-grandma, you bring it down and they'll give you an assessment on what it's worth," he said.

The free event is held Saturday and Sunday at the Leo Zussino Building, CQUniversity from 9am.

gladstone and district philatelic society gladstone region stamp collection
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Most common causes of boat accidents in Gladstone

    premium_icon REVEALED: Most common causes of boat accidents in Gladstone

    News Find out what type of boats are in the most claimed accidents.

    • 19th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
    Gladstone urged to slip, slop and slap this long weekend

    premium_icon Gladstone urged to slip, slop and slap this long weekend

    News 'Queenslanders need to take sun safety seriously'

    • 19th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
    REVEALED: The best seafood eats this Easter

    premium_icon REVEALED: The best seafood eats this Easter

    News Market manager and fisherman share their top catches for the weekend

    • 19th Apr 2019 5:00 AM