Philatelic society stamping their mark during Easter

Ian Rippingale is gearing up for this week's stamp fair at the Gladstone Harbour Festival. Matt Taylor GLA170419STAMP

IF YOU'RE curious about the history of stamps and stamp collecting, the Gladstone and District Philatelic Society is hosting its annual two-day exhibition over the long weekend.

Society secretary Ian Rippingale said the stamp fair has been held every year since 1985.

"The purpose of the fair is to promote stamp collecting and philately in general," Mr Rippingale said.

"We'll have visiting dealers from Brisbane and one or two visiting clubs from other cities across Queensland."

One of the main attractions at the event is the availability of stamp evaluators.

"If you've inherited a collection from great-grandma, you bring it down and they'll give you an assessment on what it's worth," he said.

The free event is held Saturday and Sunday at the Leo Zussino Building, CQUniversity from 9am.