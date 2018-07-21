Phenomenal foster children changed carer's perceptions

FOR THE LOVE OF CHILDREN: Kerry Myers is encouraging people to become foster carers.

KERRY Myers and her family have been foster carers for nearly one year and she says her perceptions of fostering children has completely changed.

"You have all these preconceived ideas about what they're like or what they may do," she said.

"But we've met some beautiful little people who just needed support.

"They're scared, they don't know you, they just want to be settled in a home environment."

Kerry has an eight year old daughter, but she and her husband have taken on two more family members.

"The children have fit in with our family, it's like they've always been with us," she said.

Things have been going so well, the family are helping more children.

"We're also open to two emergency placements as well," Ms Myers said.

"Our children are incredibly supportive of the kids who come in for respite care."

She said it was meeting foster children who were being cared for by neighbours that inspired her to become a carer.

"We thought we can do this," Ms Myers said.

"These are complex children and we've had some challenges.

"But they're phenomenal little people who just needed a helping hand.

"When they go home and mail you a birthday card, hug you at the shops or come back for sleepovers, that's special.

"We're having a pretty good time."