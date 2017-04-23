'Phenomenal': Woman left shocked by our region every year

COMMUNITY spirit was thriving on Saturday when a group of Calliope lawn bowlers raised $5500 for Queensland's guide dogs.

More than 50 players joined in the sixth annual Guide Dogs Queensland fundraiser at the Calliope Central Bowls Club.

It's an event Guide Dogs Queensland community engagement officer Nerida Hepple now looks forward to every year.

Gladstone's only guide dog handler Dave Byars organises it with the help of Calliope Central Bowls Club and Calliope and District Community Bank owner John Wessling.

Guide Dog handler Dave Byars and his Guide Dog 'Queeny' at Saturday's fundraiser at the Calliope Central Bowls Club. Tegan Annett

"It's got to the point that Dave and John and the club here have become a bit like a family to me," Ms Hepple said.

Every year the organisers and Calliope community continue to surprise her.

She said it was one of very few fundraisers which is mostly organised by volunteers, not Guide Dogs Queensland.

"This fundraiser is rare in that between Dave (Byars) and John (Wessling), they organise it all themselves," she said.

She said it was impressive the Calliope community continued to back a fundraiser so strongly every year.

"The community in Calliope is phenomenal," she said. "It just keeps escalating every year, everyone loves it, even Queeny's vets are here."

Money raised by the Calliope bowlers is a huge boost to Guide Dogs Queensland, considering it costs $30,000 to train one dog.

Gladstone businesses chipped in too, with 50 prizes donated each worth more than $50.

The tally:

2012: $2100

2013: $2300

2014: $3600

2015: $5600

2016: $5100

2017: $5500