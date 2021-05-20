Pharmacists to give COVID jab in Qld under new program

Rural and regional Queenslanders will be able to get a coronavirus jab from select community pharmacies within weeks, in an Australian-first move to speed up the vaccine rollout.

Health Minister Greg Hunt and his state counterpart Yvette D'Ath on Thursday morning announced up to 56 pharmacies in rural and remote areas will be able to administer the COVID-19 vaccine within weeks.

It comes after Queensland recorded one new case of COVID in the past 24 hours - acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine. There are currently 12 active cases across the state.

The proposal follows a national cabinet decision, made on April 22, where it was agreed that States and territories could choose to incorporate community pharmacies into their rollout plans in rural and remote areas where there are no or limited other points of presence.

In the statement, the Ministers said additional community pharmacies would be brought online over time as vaccine supply increases, allowing for the "broadest possible coverage".

It comes hours after Mr Hunt teased a change in vaccine storage conditions being considered by authorities that would see Queenslanders could get access to the Pfizer jab through GPs or pharmacists, on top of state-run hubs.

Pfizer's mRNA jab, preferred for those aged under 50, originally needed to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures until a recent change allowed doses to be stored in normal fridge temperatures of -2C to -8C for up to five days.

Under the EU changes, Pfizer jabs can be stored for up to a month in normal fridge conditions, a move the European Medicines Agency believes will have a "significant impact on planning and logistics".

"For the Australian context and that would open up general practice and pharmacy options with Pfizer so that's a very important development," Mr Hunt said.

"TGA will assess it, but they work very closely with their European and North American counterparts."

Pharmacy Guild of Australia acting Queensland president Chris Owen said Ms D'Ath said the COVID vaccine roll out was the "most critical health initiative in our generation" and it made sense for pharmacies to help.

"Given the need to vaccinate as many Australians as quickly as possible and the decentralised nature of our state, we thank Minister D'Ath for leading the way and ensuring that community pharmacies are part of the solution," Mr Owen said

"As frontline primary healthcare professionals with an extensive network across the length and breadth of Queensland, we stand ready to support her and the Federal and State Governments to rollout this vital vaccine as quickly and safely as possible."

He said pharmacists looked forward to working with governments to increase the numbers involved on the rollout.

Originally published as Pharmacists to give COVID jab in Qld under new program