Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Pharmacies to offer COVID testing in new trial

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
12th Aug 2020 12:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Queensland pharmacies will be able to offer COVID-19 testing in coming months as part of a new trial.

The community facilities can take part in the pilot project in a bid to making testing more accessible.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles said people we're coming out in droves to get tested.

Community Newsletter SignUp
Deputy Premier Steven Miles has announced a new trial that will see Queensland pharmacies offer COVID-19 testing. Picture Annette Dew
Deputy Premier Steven Miles has announced a new trial that will see Queensland pharmacies offer COVID-19 testing. Picture Annette Dew

"Each year there are over 458 million patient visits to community pharmacies - approximately 8.8 million per week," he said.

"Community pharmacies are accessible, trusted places in communities across Queensland, including regional and remote areas.

"Making testing available at your local pharmacy will make it even easier for Queenslanders to get tested."

As part of the pilot, pharmacists will undergo extra training to conduct the testing.

Samples will be analysed by Queensland Health.

"The same rules will apply, people who are tested will be required to self-quarantine until they get a negative test result," Mr Miles said.

"I want to ask all Queenslanders to get tested if they have any symptoms whatsoever.

"If we continue our strong health response together, we will be able to continue Queensland's plan to unite and recover."

 

Originally published as Pharmacies to offer COVID testing in new trial

More Stories

coronavirus health vaccine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $330k donated to help adults and children with disabilities

        Premium Content $330k donated to help adults and children with disabilities

        Community A 30-year partnership has seen individual QAL team members donate $330,891 towards the program.

        REBRAND: Fitness studio promising good vibes

        Premium Content REBRAND: Fitness studio promising good vibes

        Business Formerly known as PEPT, a Gladstone Fitness studio has rebranded and found a new...

        Home invasion accused remanded in custody

        Premium Content Home invasion accused remanded in custody

        Crime The man has been isolated in custody after taking a COVID-19 test.

        Three men charged after alleged Gladstone robberies

        Premium Content Three men charged after alleged Gladstone robberies

        News The trio allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man who resided at an Ambrose address...