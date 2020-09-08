Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police seeking information after phantom ship washes ashore in Moreton Bay
Police seeking information after phantom ship washes ashore in Moreton Bay
News

Phantom ship washes ashore in Moreton Bay

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
8th Sep 2020 5:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A phantom ship, bearing a woman's name, has mysteriously washed ashore in Moreton Bay, sparking a police search for the owner.

The vessel, which police described as a 15 to 20-foot white fibreglass hull, bears the words Yot of Lisa.

It was found against rocks near the swimming enclosure north of the Pelican Park boat ramp at Clontarf about 4pm on Monday.

Anyone with information about the boat is encouraged to contact police on 131 444.

 

Originally published as Phantom ship washes ashore in Moreton Bay

More Stories

moreton bay phantom ship queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young Gladstone man keeps reoffending

        Premium Content Young Gladstone man keeps reoffending

        Crime Connor Benjamin West-Van Bergen found himself in front of a magistrate for the third time this year.

        Gladstone man had eight big drinks before he drove

        Premium Content Gladstone man had eight big drinks before he drove

        Crime What Ross Thomas Mitchell was doing on the road was a giveaway to police that he...

        Copying and pasting content on social media is illegal

        Premium Content Copying and pasting content on social media is illegal

        News Here's what you need to know to avoid hefty penalties

        Gutsy Goats overpower Cap Coast Crocs

        Premium Content Gutsy Goats overpower Cap Coast Crocs

        News The Gladstone Goats senior men’s side put together a hearty performance to overcome...