Pets the forgotten victims of family violence

COMFORT: Coordinated Community Response to Domestic and Family Violence volunteer Karen Harris with her dogs decked out in purple for Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month.

FAMILY pets are often among the victims of domestic and family violence - but they can also help people cope with its effects.

Senior Constable Wendy Brooks said pets were a source of comfort for victims straight after a domestic violence incident occurred.

"Children often seek comfort with the family pet when exposed to domestic violence,” she said.

The Gladstone Police Crime Prevention Unit is teaming up with the RSPCA and the Gladstone Coordinated Community Response to Domestic and Family Violence to offer support to domestic violence victims and their pets by holding a crime prevention display at the Million Paws Walk on Sunday, May 21.

Police will be available to talk about how pets are affected by domestic violence, and will be providing free dog tags with the DV Connect phone number and space to engrave your pet's name.

"The aim of the dog tag is to provide the community with a reminder that there is help and support available for people experiencing domestic and family violence,” Senior Constable Brooks said.

"(It) will provide easy access to the DV Connect phone number... and provide a means for (victims) to be reminded of the available services.”

The Million Paws Walk stall will be part of Pets in Crisis, a joint initiative of the RSPCA and DV Connect.

Senior Constable Brooks said the initiative was designed to highlight the fact domestic violence offenders often threatened to harm pets as a way to exert power and control over victims.

"Statistics indicate that (victims) often stay in an abusive environment due to them not being able to take their family pet,” she said.

The Million Paws Walk will be held at Canoe Point Park at Tannum Sands from 8am on Sunday, May 21.

Anyone who requires assistance related to domestic and family violence can call DV Connect on 1800 811 811.