Petrol runs in veins for the Pomeroy family

FATHER AND SON: Luke and Zac Pomeroy will race on Saturday night in the dirt kart category. They hope it may kick-start a renewed interest in the sport. Contributed GLA050119POMEROY

MOTORSPORT: After a lengthy hiatus, the Gladstone Show Society Speedway track will roar into action on Saturday from 6pm.

And father and son Luke and Zac Pomeroy will be a part of the on-track action in the go kart category.

Other divisions that will race will be the Central Queensland Flat Track Dirtbikes and Solo Speedway bikes, V8 AMCA Nationals and also the V8 Super Sedans.

"Zac will race his 100cc Yamaha-powered kart in the junior division and this will be his first-ever race meeting,” Pomeroy said.

"He can't wait to mix it with the more experienced kids on the night.”

Pomeroy was driving in the 125 Water-cooled Gearbox division in his six-speed 125cc Shifter kart.

He also races in a car category, but unfortunately not on Saturday due to reasons beyond his control.

"I also race in the V8 AMCA National class, but will miss this meet due to some mechanical gremlins,” he said.

Aside from Zac, there's more family attachment to motorsport. "My mum Margie will race her kart in the 125 Water-cooled class and my sister Heidi will compete in the Standard 100cc Senior class. Mum, Heidi and I have raced karts on and off for the past two years at Carina Speedway in Bundaberg.”

Pomeroy said Saturday night will be used to attract more people into dirt kart racing and maybe start a club.

"This is only a demonstration meeting for the karts to see what interest we can get,” he said.

"We are working with the Central Queenland Flat Track Club to try and get a dirt kart club started in Gladstone so we can race on a more regular basis.”

There will be about 30 karts across seven divisions on Saturday and Pomeroy said some will travel from Bundaberg and Maryborough. "They want to put on a show for the people of Gladstone,” he said.

"If anyone is interested in giving speedway karts a go, please come and have a chat with us on the night.”