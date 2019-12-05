Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cr Helen Blackburn said the local community needed to send a strong message to the State Government, making it clear straight away that it did not support coal mining in its neighbourhood.
Cr Helen Blackburn said the local community needed to send a strong message to the State Government, making it clear straight away that it did not support coal mining in its neighbourhood.
News

Petition formed to stop Avondale coal

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@News-mail.com.au
5th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG Mature Women were urged to sign a new parliamentary petition to protest against a proposed coal mine.

Company Fox Resources applied for a mining development licence for the Avondale area, much to the disgust of anti-mining group Lock The Gate.

Mayoral candidate Helen Blackburn and Burnett MP Stephen Bennett told the community group during its meeting yesterday that if Mining Development Licence 3040 was to proceed, it would intrude on prime agricultural land within five kilometres of the CBD, at least according to the tenement.

Cr Blackburn acknowledged that opposition to the proposal was pre-emptive, considering mines take years to become operational even in ideal conditions.

But the community needed to be proactive from the start, she said.

"We need to in the strongest possible way send a message to State Government," Cr Blackburn said.

"It doesn't change the nature of what Bundaberg is but it's certainly not something we want five kms from our CBD.

"It's not the clean, green environment people have moved here to live in, and it's certainly not what they expect."

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett spoke about the parliamentary petition he created urging a ban on the licence.

"Over my dead body will there be a mine in North Bundaberg," he said.

While he supported coal mining in principle, MDL3040 was in an unsuitable location and risked affecting underground aquifers and the Kolan River.

Mr Bennett said preliminary tests showed the type of coal sampled was not coking coal but was ideal for making steel.

"So it's even more valuable, which is scary," he said.

The petition can be found on the Queensland Parliament website at:

https://bit.ly/2OKQcug

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Experts and community to collaborate

        premium_icon Experts and community to collaborate

        News Community conference will discuss coastal recreation and dredge soil, among other marine topics

        • 5th Dec 2019 10:00 AM
        Annual Toy Run set to be one of the best

        premium_icon Annual Toy Run set to be one of the best

        News GLADSTONE bikers are preparing for what’s set to be one of their best fundrasing...

        ’We are stretched’: How our firies are holding up

        premium_icon ’We are stretched’: How our firies are holding up

        News FIREFIGHTERS are working tirelessly to protect the community from a bushfire at...

        Final ship sets sail after big year

        premium_icon Final ship sets sail after big year

        News GLADSTONE has reaped the benefits of a growing cruise industry this year with an...