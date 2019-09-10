Menu
Danny Frawley and a fan giving out the Golden Fist Award for the week on Bounce.
AFL

Petition for Spud’s ‘Golden Fist’ to be Brownlow honour

by Max Laughton
10th Sep 2019 8:15 AM

UPDATE: More than 20,000 footy fans have already signed a petition for the AFL to adapt Danny Frawley's famous 'Golden Fist' award and give it out on Brownlow night to the game's best defender.

After just 13 hours (as of 7am Tuesday EST), more than 20,800 people had signed a Change.org petition entitled "Make 'The Golden Fist' a proper AFL award in honour of Danny 'Spud' Frawley". Within 15 minutes of this story's publication, signatures ticked into the five digits.

Frawley, who passed away on Monday, created the Golden Fist because he felt defenders like himself, and spoils in particular, don't get enough recognition from the AFL world.

 

"Danny 'Spud' Frawley was an AFL legend, and made the Golden Fist segment on Bounce something widely recognised across the AFL community," petition starter Alex Baggio wrote.

"In honour of his passing, the AFL should introduce the Danny Frawley Golden Fist award for the best defender on Brownlow night."

The Golden Fist Award has been given out since 2012 on Fox Footy's Bounce.

Previous winners include Sydney's Ted Richards (2012), Hawthorn pair Josh Gibson and Brian Lake (2013), North Melbourne's Scott Thompson (2014), Richmond's Alex Rance (2015-17) and West Coast's Jeremy McGovern (2018).

afl brownlow medal danny frawley golden fist
News Corp Australia

