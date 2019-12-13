Petition for Captain Creek fireys

A GROUP of Captain Creek residents have lodged a petition with the State Government to have the Captain Creek Rural Fire Brigade re-registered.

Captain Creek Concerned Citizens secretary Lorraine May said the group had approached the Queensland Ombudsman but were given a six-week wait for a response.

“The only (communication) we’ve had is the acknowledgment of receiving our letters and complaints,” she said.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett sponsored the e-petition.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said the Minister for Fire and Emergency Services would consider information presented about the matter.

“QFES is committed to ensuring the community of Captain Creek receives an effective fire and emergency service response and, provided all necessary requirements are met, QFES will consider the registration of another rural fire brigade in the area, in the near future,” they said.

The petition is online and paper copies will be handed out. Mr Bennett was contacted for comment.