Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PETITION: The Captain Creek Rural Fire Brigade were deregistered in November.
PETITION: The Captain Creek Rural Fire Brigade were deregistered in November.
News

Petition for Captain Creek fireys

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
13th Dec 2019 5:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GROUP of Captain Creek residents have lodged a petition with the State Government to have the Captain Creek Rural Fire Brigade re-registered.

Captain Creek Concerned Citizens secretary Lorraine May said the group had approached the Queensland Ombudsman but were given a six-week wait for a response.

“The only (communication) we’ve had is the acknowledgment of receiving our letters and complaints,” she said.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett sponsored the e-petition.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said the Minister for Fire and Emergency Services would consider information presented about the matter.

“QFES is committed to ensuring the community of Captain Creek receives an effective fire and emergency service response and, provided all necessary requirements are met, QFES will consider the registration of another rural fire brigade in the area, in the near future,” they said.

The petition is online and paper copies will be handed out. Mr Bennett was contacted for comment.

captain creek captain creek rural fire brigade captain creek rural fire service
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Get your Christmas lights map

        Get your Christmas lights map

        News See who decked out their homes in your neighbourhood.

        PHOTOS: Annual Evenglow Christmas lunch 2019

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Annual Evenglow Christmas lunch 2019

        News THE Gladstone Senior Citizens Centre was filled with Christmas spirit this week.

        Apprentices massive achievement

        premium_icon Apprentices massive achievement

        News FIVE Boyne Smelters Limited apprentices have been recognised for their achievements...

        Don't miss our special edition calendar

        Don't miss our special edition calendar

        News Grab your copy in this weekend's edition of The Observer.