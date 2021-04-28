Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Beloved news anchor Peter Hitchener has given a health update in his first public event since falling ill during a live bulletin.
Beloved news anchor Peter Hitchener has given a health update in his first public event since falling ill during a live bulletin.
Celebrity

Peter Hitchener’s health update after falling ill on live TV

by JACKIE EPSTEIN
28th Apr 2021 5:57 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Much loved newsreader Peter Hitchener says he's feeling fit and healthy after a migraine caused him to fall ill during a live bulletin last month.

Out at an event for the first time since, Hitchener attended the Mother's Day Classic launch at the Langham Hotel on Wednesday.

"Everything's good,'' he said.

"I'm very good now and making sure I drink plenty of water."

Peter Hitchener with Jo Hall’s dog Harley at the Langham Hotel. Pic: Darren McNamara
Peter Hitchener with Jo Hall’s dog Harley at the Langham Hotel. Pic: Darren McNamara

Hitchener, 75, was in the middle of his live 6pm bulletin when he suddenly became unwell and had to be replaced.

Sports anchor Clint Stanaway took over, saying: "Welcome back to Nine News, Peter Hitchener just feeling a little unwell but we do press on."

Hitchener said he felt fine shortly after but underwent testing in hospital as a precaution.

"I've only had them the past few years,'' he said of migraines.

"Twenty minutes with the vision and that cleared up before the news and I thought we're right here."

 

Hitchener said he had been overwhelmed by the messages of support, which included well wishes from the likes of Neil Mitchell, Peter Helliar and Christian O'Connell.

"Everyone was so lovely, so nice and supportive and I discovered how many people have migraines and a lot of people identified.

"It was the first time on air and I hope it never happens again."

Originally published as Peter Hitchener's health update after falling ill on live TV

peter hitchener

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gin Gin to Miriam Vale gets highway upgrades

        Premium Content Gin Gin to Miriam Vale gets highway upgrades

        News The upgrades are part of the joint federal and state funded $12.6 billion Bruce Highway works plan.

        Man steals $2.5k from room-mate and never returns

        Premium Content Man steals $2.5k from room-mate and never returns

        Crime The man was believed to have fled to South Australia with the stolen cash.

        Aussie rock royalty ready for Biloela festival

        Premium Content Aussie rock royalty ready for Biloela festival

        Music “We are just going to get out there and go off!”

        Repeat drug offender gets suspended sentence

        Premium Content Repeat drug offender gets suspended sentence

        Crime The woman made admissions to consuming meth before driving.