Beloved news anchor Peter Hitchener has given a health update in his first public event since falling ill during a live bulletin.

Much loved newsreader Peter Hitchener says he's feeling fit and healthy after a migraine caused him to fall ill during a live bulletin last month.

Out at an event for the first time since, Hitchener attended the Mother's Day Classic launch at the Langham Hotel on Wednesday.

"Everything's good,'' he said.

"I'm very good now and making sure I drink plenty of water."

Peter Hitchener with Jo Hall’s dog Harley at the Langham Hotel. Pic: Darren McNamara

Hitchener, 75, was in the middle of his live 6pm bulletin when he suddenly became unwell and had to be replaced.

Sports anchor Clint Stanaway took over, saying: "Welcome back to Nine News, Peter Hitchener just feeling a little unwell but we do press on."

Hitchener said he felt fine shortly after but underwent testing in hospital as a precaution.

"I've only had them the past few years,'' he said of migraines.

"Twenty minutes with the vision and that cleared up before the news and I thought we're right here."

Thanks so much for all the support, most grateful. I’m well and resting up today, and look forward to returning to @9NewsMelb tomorrow night. Take care pic.twitter.com/cWO57xaj38 — Peter Hitchener (@phitchener9) March 30, 2021

Hitchener said he had been overwhelmed by the messages of support, which included well wishes from the likes of Neil Mitchell, Peter Helliar and Christian O'Connell.

"Everyone was so lovely, so nice and supportive and I discovered how many people have migraines and a lot of people identified.

"It was the first time on air and I hope it never happens again."

Originally published as Peter Hitchener's health update after falling ill on live TV