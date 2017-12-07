Menu
Peter Fraser to head up The Rock in Central Queensland

READY: Peter Fraser will lead The Rock's CQ retail network.
READY: Peter Fraser will lead The Rock's CQ retail network. Alastair Bett
Christine Mckee
by

THE Rock has appointed experienced local banker Peter Fraser to lead its Central Queensland retail network.

Mr Fraser has more than 25 years' experience in financial services and joins The Rock from Westpac.

He says he is passionate about developing high performing teams and delivering high levels of customer service and is "delighted” to be joining The Rock, a local brand, prominent in the region for 50 years.

Mr Fraser is president of the Capricornia Chamber of Commerce and involved in community panels and events, including the Capricornia Business Awards, Rockhampton Regional Council economic advisory committee and Beef Australia's community engagement committee.

MyState Limited general manager banking, sales and service, Kate Dean said Mr Fraser would be responsible for all retail operations in Central Queensland and participate in the long-term strategic development of The Rock.

"The Rock has embarked on a transformational journey to become a modern regional bank of the future. This year we have successfully launched a new Rock internet banking platform and released our first Rock mobile phone app”.

Mr Fraser said The Rock was an important local brand that had withstood the test of time.

"We are here to stay,” he said.

Mr Fraser will continue to be based in Rockhampton.

