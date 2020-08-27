Pete Evans linked to plans for 'major rural landshare'

A PROPOSAL for a new "intentional community" in a remote corner of the Tweed Valley is being prepared.

No development application for the proposal has been formally lodged with Tweed Shire Council yet, but director of planning, Vince Connell, said discussions had been taking place with the proponents of plans for a "major rural landshare community" at Mount Burrell.

Mr Connell said the proponent attempted to lodge a DA for the community, known as Nightcap on Minjungbul and Nightcap Village, about six months ago, but further information was required.

The council is working with the proponent to determine whether a second DA lodgement attempt can be accepted.

The subject site includes 3220 Kyogle Rd, which encompasses the Mount Burrell General Store and Sphinx Rock Cafe as well as separate shops and a caravan park.

Mr Connell said the proposal would also include the neighbouring property formerly home to the unapproved Bhula Bhula land sharing community.

"There's been quite a range of proposals that haven't eventuated in and around the site they're talking about," Mr Connell said.

The Bhula Bhula community was developed without approval and after compliance action from the council, it was discontinued.

Gunham Badi Jakamarra and Adrian Brennock in a YouTube video promoting the proposed Nightcap on Minjungbul community.

According to CoreLogic, Wollumbin Horizons Pty Ltd - the company behind Bhula Bhula - is still listed as the owner of 3222 Kyogle Rd, although a sale is expected to settle soon, while Surfers Paradise-based Mount Burrell Commercial Pty Ltd owns the neighbouring property.

Mr Connell said the proposal involves 21 allotments over about 1584 hectares.

The proposal's website says its philosophy is to "get back to the tribal wisdom of living in harmony with Mother Nature as well as the fundamental lore of doing no harm".

In a video promoting the proposal, Adrian Brennock said it would be a "paradigm-changing investment" and would be "self-reliant".

He said there were plans for a pub and medical centre.

In the same video, Gunham Badi Jakamarra said the project was a collaboration between the company and the Minjungbul tribe.

He said the development would protect "sacred and significant sites".

Former My Kitchen Rules judge Pete Evans, who has suggested links between the COVID-19 and conspiracy theories, was fined $25,000 for spruiking a "BioCharger" device which he claimed could treat COVID-19, and has been accused of "fat shaming" actor Magda Szubanski after she appeared in a COVID-19 safety ad campaign, is also affiliated with the project.

"When I came out to Nightcap and met the elders and the people involved in this project, from all different walks of life, they're speaking a language that really resonates with me," Mr Evans said in the promotional video.

"The philosophy or the ethos is do no harm.

"That's a pretty good f - ing philosophy."

He said the community would give people "freedom to be your highest self".

Mr Evans and Nightcap on Minjungbul have been approached for comment.