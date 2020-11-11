Pete Evans’ label fail sparks urgent recall

Ozganics Australia Pty Ltd is conducting a recall of Pete Evans Healthy Everyday Jamaican Simmer Sauce 330g. Picture: QLD Health

Pete Evans' "healthy" simmer sauce has been urgently recalled over fears it could trigger an allergic reaction.

The popular $5 product - Pete Evans Healthy Everyday Jamaican Simmer Sauce 330g - which retails across independent and major food stores across the country, has been recalled over undeclared allergens.

"Thai Green Curry Sauce 330g has been labelled incorrectly as Jamaican Simmer Sauce 330g which has resulted in the presence of fish (an undeclared allergen)", Food Standards Australia and New Zealand stated in a media release issued Wednesday.

The health authority warned any customers who have a fish allergy or intolerance may have a reaction if the product is consumed.

"Consumers who have a seafood allergy or intolerance should not consume this product," it stated.

"Customers should return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund."

In the product description on the Coles website Evans says: "My Sauces are full of flavour and healthy wholefood ingredient. Bursting with essential nutrients, they are ideal for families looking to spend more time at the dinner table and less time in the kitchen."

The recall applies to the product with a best before date of July 10, 2022.

According to the Australasian Society of Clinical Immunology and Allergy, fish allergy affects one per cent of the population.

"Many allergic reactions to seafood are mild and cause hives (urticaria), tingling of the throat and mouth, swelling (angioedema) and/or gut reactions (vomiting, diarrhoea)," the society states on its website.

"The most dangerous symptoms are breathing difficulties or collapse, caused by a drop in blood pressure (shock), either of which can be life threatening. This is known as anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction."

Controversial chef Pete Evans. Picture: Nathan Edwards

Evans, who has become one of Australia's most controversial figures due to his outspoken opinion on diets, health, and medicine, recently made headlines for "completely unacceptable" comments about a top doctor who died from pancreatic cancer.

Dr Harry Nespolon was the President of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners when he died in July, aged 57.

According to the RACGP, he died in his sleep nine months after his cancer diagnosis.

When Evans was axed by Channel 7 in May, Dr Nespolon questioned the former My Kitchen Rules judge's mental health in a radio interview.

"It's very sad what happened to that gentleman and I wish it never happened," Evans said in a Facebook live video last month.

"But when you have people in positions of power or experts in their chosen field of medicine, that still do not know how to deal with disease and illness, that still succumb to these diseases and illnesses yet they are the experts in these chosen industries may speak volumes."

The chef's comments were blasted online.

For more information contact Ozganics Australia on (02) 6672 5882.

