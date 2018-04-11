Pet friendly accommodation

PET Friendly: More Australians are wanting to take their pets on holidays with them

THERE'S no doubt Australians love their pets and more of us are wanting to go on holidays with them.

This year tens of thousands of owners will be enjoying a holiday with their best friend, instead of dropping them off at the nearest kennels.

To cater to this growing market, many resorts, motels and holiday parks are realising the value in making their facilities pet friendly.

Lorraine Pranger who runs the Cottage on Oaka said she decided to make her property pet friendly after receiving a request from a woman who had show dogs.

She said that a lot of people who come to Gladstone for dog shows struggled to find accommodation while travelling with pets.

"I agreed to give it a go, because they are generally well-behaved animals,” she said.

That was a year ago and since then Lorraine has had more bookings from pet owners who had heard about her business.

"The only conditions I place on the owners is that the pets must stay outside in the fully fenced yard and that they clean up any mess they make.

"So far there haven't been any problems, the dog owners have been very good,” she said.

Sharyn of the Agnes Water Caravan Park said their park was also dog friendly.

"We've always allowed pets in the camping facility during off-peak times and with a limit of two dogs.

"The animals have to be kept on a leash at all times,” she said.

She added that the park is very popular for three months each year when the holidaying grey nomads arrive with their animals.

"I'd hate to offend them, because they've been so good for business and we rarely have any problems with their pets,” she said.