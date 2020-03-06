Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire truck, firetruck, file image
Fire truck, firetruck, file image
Offbeat

Pet dog to blame for house fire

by CHANEL KINNIBURGH
6th Mar 2020 3:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE top floor of a Mangalore house has been destroyed after a pet dog knocked over a burning candle.

Crews from Bagdad, Brighton and Bridgewater attended the blaze on Mountford Drive just before 1pm today.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire on the top floor of the two-storey house.

Tasmania Fire Service said an investigation found the estimated damage to be between $60,000 and $80,000.

"A pet dog has accidentally knocked over a candle that was alight causing a fire," the statement read.

"The owners were at home at the time of the fire, however this is a timely reminder to ensure that lit candles are not left unattended."

More Stories

Show More
dogs house fire offbeat news pets

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman in hospital after motorcycle crash

        premium_icon Woman in hospital after motorcycle crash

        News Paramedics were called to a Gladstone Central street this morning following the crash.

        • 6th Mar 2020 2:10 PM
        Find your green thumb at Gladstone’s new library garden

        premium_icon Find your green thumb at Gladstone’s new library garden

        News Ever wanted to grow your own green grub in the heart of the city?

        IN COURT: 12 people in Gladstone court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 12 people in Gladstone court today

        News These people are facing Gladstone courts

        POWER PLAY: NQ coal jobs talked up for Gladstone

        premium_icon POWER PLAY: NQ coal jobs talked up for Gladstone

        News Shine Energy talks up potential jobs at Collinsville