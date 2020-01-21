Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ralph the runaway retriever had an eventful trip around one of Australia's biggest cities, accidentally catching a train without his owners knowing.
Ralph the runaway retriever had an eventful trip around one of Australia's biggest cities, accidentally catching a train without his owners knowing.
Offbeat

Ralph reunited with family after accidental train trip

by Rhiannon Down
21st Jan 2020 6:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Escaped dog Ralph has been reunited with his family after he decided to take himself for a walk and ended up catching a train around Melbourne this morning.

In a rare case of fare evasion with a good excuse, the independent pooch made it onto the train by himself before a fellow commuter alerted the driver.

Ralph then rode the rest of the Sandringham line in style, upfront in the driver's cab, before Metro staff escorted him off the train to wait to be collected.

Ralph's owner Jacqui Majzner said the 'Samriever' - a cross between a Golden Retriever and a Samoyed - was known for being "a bit of an escape artist".

"He does it regularly," she said.

"Once he actually took our other dog to a coffee shop a significant distance away."

Ralph the dog helped out in the South Yarra Metro office while he waited to be collected. Picture: Facebook/Daniel Andrews
Ralph the dog helped out in the South Yarra Metro office while he waited to be collected. Picture: Facebook/Daniel Andrews

 

Ralph the dog accidentally caught the train from Elsternwick to South Yarra.
Ralph the dog accidentally caught the train from Elsternwick to South Yarra.

Ms Majzner was at her Caulfield South home when she got the call from Metro Trains to say they had found her dog, before she even realised he was missing.

"He was at work with my husband and he normally just lies under the table, but today he decided to take himself for a walk," she said.

A Metro Trains spokesman told the Herald Sun Ralph was well looked after in his hour-long wait at South Yarra station, and brought a smile to every staff member's face.

"It was one of the happiest dogs I've ever met, everyone kept giving him hugs and pats," the spokesman said.

Metro Trains said Ralph's adventures caused no delay to any other passengers.

rhiannon.down@news.com.au

animals editors picks jacqui majzner pets public transport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'My babies would live': Why farmer got naked in the rain

        premium_icon 'My babies would live': Why farmer got naked in the rain

        Offbeat Farmer Kev Cherry has explained why he stripped off and jumped into his dam following the arrival of rain, causing a social media sensation.

        PHOTOS: Dogs and puppies that need your help

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Dogs and puppies that need your help

        News IT’S all the perks of loving a dog but not having to pay for one.

        Thief wants his thongs back from watch-house

        premium_icon Thief wants his thongs back from watch-house

        News 'Can I get my thongs back from the watch-house?'

        Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days