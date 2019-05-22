Menu
Parkinsonia is one of the invasive plant species identified by the Gladstone Regional Council.
Pest plants to be monitored by Council

Mark Zita
22nd May 2019

INVASIVE plant species will be the focus of Gladstone Regional Council's program commencing today.

The Biosecurity Surveillance Program is aimed to monitor the presence, absence, compliance and levels of numerous invasive plant species including giant rats tail grass, parthenium, groundsel bush, chinee apple and parkinsonia.

Councillor Kahn Goodluck said they will be monitoring these plants region wide.

"It is integral that Council monitors these pests and measures the effectiveness of control methods implemented by landholders," Cr Goodluck said.

Council officers will conduct property inspections and undertake controlled actions on pest species in accordance with the Biosecurity Act 2014 and Council's Biosecurity Surveillance Program.

For more information, visit Council's website on www.gladstone.qld.gov.au.

