PEST EXPLOSION: Insects out of control after flooding

Troy Kippen
| 6th Apr 2017 3:22 PM
Ants like to infest areas with high moisture content
Ants like to infest areas with high moisture content

WATER wasn't the only thing rising as Mackay flooded.

Now the region's homes, businesses and even schools are being inundated by insects and pests.

Cockroaches, ants and termites flooded into homes to get away from rising water.

The trouble is, when the floodwater receded the unwanted visitors stayed.

Mackay Pest Control's Lawrie Williams said there were a lot of cockroaches in the sewerage and stormwater systems, so when it flooded they left the sewers to take refuge.

Infestations can be difficult to find
Infestations can be difficult to find

"Ants, particularly black ants, are little barometers and will go to higher ground before it starts to rain,” Mr Williams said.

"I find they will usually start to appear a week or two before the rain.”

Ironically, the ants do like the moist areas of the house, so they will usually infest areas close to water, such as the kitchen, laundry or bathroom.

In one example of pest infestation, a family had lost power and was eating dinner by candlelight when large cockroaches started falling from a downlight onto the family dinners.

Cockroaches come out of the sewer
Cockroaches come out of the sewer

Mr Williams said in another case a restaurant had noticed some cockroaches and when the pest control arrived and opened the trapdoor to the grease pits the cockroaches flooded out.

In many cases the pests invaded through "construction joints” or along plumbing, Mr Williams said.

"It must a subterranean infestation, they are coming up from under the ground.”

"And it's indiscriminate. The places I mentioned (restaurant and family home) were very clean.”

So when will the infestation end?

It won't.

Mr Williams said usually insect pest numbers declined in the winter months but now, with climate controlled homes, pests were a problem all year round.

"Last year we had infestations of black ants. but this year it seems to be varied,” he said.

"Ghost ants are a problem. Those are very small and can get inside sealed containers.”

Mackay Daily Mercury

Topics:  ants cockroaches flood mackay pest control pests termites

