Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 50-year-old man has been electrocuted in an incident linked to an outdoor spa at his home.
A 50-year-old man has been electrocuted in an incident linked to an outdoor spa at his home.
News

Man found electrocuted beside spa

10th Dec 2019 8:30 PM

A man electrocuted at his home in Perth's Swan Valley is believed to have sustained the shock through contact with his outdoor spa.

The 50-year-old was found unresponsive in The Vines on Monday evening and it's believed he sustained the shock after coming into contact with an electrified component of the spa's heating and pumping equipment.

Electrical safety inspectors from West Australia's Building and Energy department have disconnected the spa and are investigating the incident.

death electrocuted spa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police to investigate 'intentional' car fire

        premium_icon Police to investigate 'intentional' car fire

        News UPDATE: Gladstone Police are calling for anyone in the area at the time to come forward with information

        ‘Barra tragic’ catches elusive $1k Hook Up fish

        premium_icon ‘Barra tragic’ catches elusive $1k Hook Up fish

        News The Hook Up volunteer has caught the first pink tagged barramundi - and on his...

        ‘Hundreds’ of milkshake flavour combinations at new store

        premium_icon ‘Hundreds’ of milkshake flavour combinations at new store

        News The newly opened Calliope store encourages customers to combine milkshake flavours...

        Quota ladies generous gift to mental health facility

        premium_icon Quota ladies generous gift to mental health facility

        News The short-term facility provides key health support to help patients.