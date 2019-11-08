Menu
Janine Lester, David Burdon and Esther Groen from Physio Shop winning the Health, Beauty and Wellbeing category at the 2019 Best in Business Awards
Personal touch pays off for Physio Shop

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
8th Nov 2019 4:30 PM
PHYSIO Shop are no stranger to being recognised as the best.

Owner Esther Groen said the company had won at the Best in Business Awards two years ago, and she was happy and pleasantly surprised to win again.

This year the physiotherapy business won in the Health, Beauty and Wellbeing category.

Ms Groen said it was great to be acknowledged for hard work over the years.

“It’s a reward for the work we’re doing and a sign of our clients’ appreciation,” she said.

She said the biggest strength of Physio Shop was a personal touch.

“Personal touch really helps in the relationship we have with our clients and the way we approach them,” Ms Groen said.

She said she had been lucky with staff.

“Most of our staff have been with the company for a long time,” she said.

“Both our receptionists have been with us for over six years so they know our clients quite well.”

Ms Groen said the company’s quality of care provided to clients was also a major factor in being a successful business.

“We couldn’t have done it without our staff,” she said.

“We’re hoping to continue this way for the future.”

