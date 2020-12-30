Personal loss inspires amazing fundraising effort

Rockhampton and District Motocross Club’s race secretary Debbie Dark initiated the Rocky Raiser following the death of her father.

Rockhampton and District Motocross Club’s race secretary Debbie Dark initiated the Rocky Raiser following the death of her father.

It’s the fundraiser born from one woman’s personal loss that has now raised more than $33,000.

The Rocky Raiser was initiated by Debbie Dark, who lost her father Tim Busk to lung cancer in June 2016.

She was inspired to give back to others after the incredible support that she and her family received during their emotional journey.

Debbie is the Rockhampton and District Motocross Club’s race secretary and devised the fundraiser that is held each year at the club’s headquarters, Six Mile Raceway.

The first edition in 2016 raised $3322 for Cancer Council Queensland; the most recent, in November this year, attracted 165 riders and the total raised for Aussie Hands and Free 3D Hands topped $10,000.

Riders have been taking to Six Mile Raceway since 2016 for the annual Rocky Raiser.

In between, $3000 was raised for the Alton Downs Rural Fire Brigade in 2017, $8000 for Bowel Cancer Australia in 2018 and $9000 for Rural Aid’s Buy a Bale campaign.

Debbie is thrilled at how the Rocky Raiser has been embraced by the racing and broader community.

“It’s a fantastic event that is so well supported by riders and sponsors,” she said.

“I am really proud of the concept which began in 2016 after my father died of cancer.

“We have had a bigger and better event each year. It’s going to be hard to keep beating the previous year’s total, but we’ll definitely continue to try.”

Debbie and her fellow RADMX committee members are now focused on delivering the Australian Junior Motocross Championships in September next year.

The club was to host it for the first time in July this year, but it was cancelled due to COVID and the associated travel restrictions.

Debbie said she was actively seeking sponsors for the championships, which are set to attract 500 riders and inject as much as $1 million into the local economy.