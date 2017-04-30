Personal-best red emperor joy for visitor

WHAT A BEAUTY: Tim Miller holds a massive red emperor at the Boyne Tannum HookUp weigh-in on Friday.

IT HAS the name emperor in its name for a reason.

Red emperor are one of the most prized fish caught in the Gladstone region, so it's no wonder Tim Miller had such a big smile on his face when he landed his personal-best, 10.07kg, red emperor on the first day of the Boyne Tannum HookUp.

Tim got a pleasant surprise when he weighed in the horse of a red emperor.

His scales told him it was a 9.5kg fish but the official scales put it over 10kg.

"That's my PB, but I didn't think it was,” he said.

"My PB was just under 10kg, and that's over 10kg and that's without its guts and gills.

"We only had a dodgy little scale in the boat so it was a good surprise.”

Tim said the fish certainly stretched him out as he tried to pull it up from the depths.

"It was hard enough standing up out there let alone pulling in a fish,” he said.

The big red emperor was not the only fish Tim and the rest of the crew landed during the first day of the competition.

They pulled in some large-mouth nannygai and some other emperor species during the same trip.

In a typical anglers' cagey way, Tim wouldn't give specifics on where he landed the red emperor but said it was not that far out.

The fish was caught on a simple but often effective bait - a strip of mullet.

It was the biggest red emperor landed on day one of the competition and will take some beating.

Tim and his friends came up from Brisbane to fish the competition.

Red emperor are known as one of the best eating fish in the ocean and are a highly prized species that many people in Gladstone and throughout northern parts of Australia chase.