’PERSONAL BEEF’: Woman punched man in groin five times

A WOMAN has received a good behaviour bond after a rare night out ended with an assault occasioning bodily harm charge.

Jessie Elizabeth Honeysett, 26, pleaded guilty to the charge in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court Honeysett and the male victim were known to each other, but hadn't had contact for an extended period of time.

He said on February 15, the man was working as a security guard at the The Club Hotel.

The court heard the man was in the beer garden when Honeysett approached him holding a drink in her right hand.

Honeysett walked towards the man while yelling at him, before splashing her drink on him before throwing the plastic cup at him.

She then turned back to him and started calling him names and swung a right-handed punch at his face, before throwing further punches.

The man blocked the punches and tried to restrain her.

When Honeysett was unable to use her hands, she began to try and kick him.

She was then restrained and began yelling abuse and eventually managed to get one of her arms free.

The man was punched and pushed backwards and had his legs kicked twice.

Before other security guard could help, Honeysett punched the man's genital area five times.

She was then taken outside and a complaint was made to police.

Sgt Klaassen said when police spoke to Honeysett she said 'I know I shouldn't have done it, but if you knew him you'd know why I did it'.

Sgt Klaassen said Honeysett had no criminal history and it was unlikely she would be seen before the court again.

Honeysett's lawyer Edwina Rowan told the court her client was having a rare night out on the town.

She said her client had sustained some injuries while being restrained.

Ms Rowan said her client had experienced feelings of anxiety in the lead-up to her appearance in court.

She said it was unlikely Honeysett would reoffend.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Honeysett's plea of guilty.

Mr Moloney said described the offences as a "sustained assault".

"You had a personal beef, it's never an excuse to lay your hands on another person," he said.

He also took into account Honeysett had not been in trouble before.

Honeysett received a $750 good behaviour bond for 18 months.

A conviction was not recorded.