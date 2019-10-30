Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man dies after tractor rollover on rural property

Tara Miko
30th Oct 2019 2:11 PM | Updated: 2:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A man has died in a farming accident on a rural property on the Granite Belt.

Acting Inspector Jamie Deacon said a man died at the scene of the incident, reported to authorities about 1.35pm.

Police Forensic Crash Unit investigators from Toowoomba were en route to the property on Fleurbaix Rd at Pozieres to investigate the incident.

Workplace Health and Safety Queensland will also investigate the incident.

It's understood the man was operating a tractor when it rolled, trapping him underneath, near a dam.

EARLIER: A PERSON is trapped under a tractor which rolled on a rural property on the Granite Belt.

Emergency services were called to the property at Pozieres about 1.35pm with reports of a tractor rollover near a dam.

Police are on scene and are investigating the incident reported on a private property on Fleurbaix Rd.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Ambulance crews are also on scene.

The rollover is understood to have occurred on or near a dam on the property.

It's understood the person trapped under the tractor has suffered critical injuries.

editors picks granite belt machinery rollover queensland ambulance service queensland fire and emergency services
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Outpatient services Gladstone asked for

    premium_icon REVEALED: Outpatient services Gladstone asked for

    Health NEARLY 300 people filled out the survey asking what service residents wanted for the Gladstone Hospital. Here’s what they had to say.

    New lash business opening at Agnes

    premium_icon New lash business opening at Agnes

    Business AN Agnes Water business owner is aiming to fill a gap in the beauty market and open...

    Golfer concerned for future of beloved club

    premium_icon Golfer concerned for future of beloved club

    News Foundation member wants to see local golf club prosper..

    Authorities crackdown on high risk fishing practices

    premium_icon Authorities crackdown on high risk fishing practices

    News AUTHORITIES are joining forces to improve safety within the commercial line fishing...