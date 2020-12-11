Person trapped in Sth Gladstone car crash

Emergency Services have been called to Oxley Drive at South Gladstone after reports of a two vehicle crash. FILE PHOTO.

UPDATE: 4.50pm THREE people have been taken to Gladstone Hospital following a two vehicle crash on Oxley Drive at South Gladstone this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics assessed six people at the scene after being called to the incident at the intersection of Oxley Drive and Philip Street at 3.33pm.

“We transported three patients to Gladstone Hospital in a stable conditions,” the spokeswoman said.

“A further three people declined transportation.”

The ages and sex of the patients are not known.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police attended the scene after a person was reported to be trapped.

“They were just having dramas getting the door open,” the spokesman said.

“Tow trucks attended the scene and removed the two vehicles from the intersection of Oxley Drive and Philip Street.



INITIAL REPORT: 4pm EMERGENCY services are responding to a two-vehicle crash at South Gladstone where one person is reportedly trapped in one of the vehicles.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said fire fighters arrived at the scene on Oxley Drive and Philip Street at 3.43pm after being notified by a member of the public.

“We have two crews on the scene,” the spokeswoman said.

“The are assessing the situation.”

It is understood five people are out of the two vehicles and one person is still inside one vehicle, as emergency services work to open the door.

A Queensland police spokesman confirmed several emergency services had responded to the scene.

Police have been requested to perform traffic control around the incident.

More to come.