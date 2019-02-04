Menu
Emergency Services on route to Dalveen crash.
Person trapped in highway smash

by Matthew Purcell
4th Feb 2019 10:56 AM | Updated: 11:11 AM

ONE person is believed to be trapped after a truck and four wheel drive collided on the New England Highway near Dalveen.

Emergency Services are on scene after the two vehicles collided near the highway and Belmont Drive intersection.

A spokesperson from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said two fire trucks, ambulance and a rescue vehicle from Toowoomba were responding.

"One person is believed to be encapsulated in the truck. There's also diesel leaking."

The spokesperson couldn't say whether traffic would be delayed, with the truck ending up off the road.

