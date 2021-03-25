Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Person trapped, highway blocked after crash

by Toby Vue
25th Mar 2021 2:24 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

ONE person is trapped and two others are being assessed after a two-vehicle crash on the Kennedy Highway.

Emergency services were called about 1pm on Thursday after reports of the crash near Fallon Road in Kuranda.

Queensland Ambulance Service is on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Kuranda.
Queensland Ambulance Service is on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Kuranda.


An ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were on scene to assess multiple patients, including one who was trapped.

Queensland Police have advised one lane of the highway is blocked due to the crash.

A police spokeswoman said traffic control was being provided.

"Motorists are urged to avoid the area right now," she said.

toby.vue@news.com.au


Originally published as Person trapped, highway blocked after crash

More Stories

crash editors picks kennedy highway

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teenager taken to hospital after reported electric shock

        Premium Content Teenager taken to hospital after reported electric shock

        News The teenager reportedly suffered an electric shock while using equipment.

        Vodka-drink drive means court for Gladstone woman

        Premium Content Vodka-drink drive means court for Gladstone woman

        Crime The woman told police she “only” had two cans of premixed vodka.

        Schooner binge leads to high blood-alcohol reading

        Premium Content Schooner binge leads to high blood-alcohol reading

        Crime Turns out four schooners before driving is a bad idea …

        'Paint the Port' annual art competition winners announced

        Premium Content 'Paint the Port' annual art competition winners announced

        News The annual competition attracted a record number of entries, including high school...