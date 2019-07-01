UPDATE: Person fine after stinging incident at 1770

Queensland Ambulance on its way to an accident.

UPDATE: A QAS spokeswoman said a person suspected of being stung by a sea animal has refused medical treatment from paramedics and will seek private treatment.

EARLIER: THERE are reports of a person who was stung by an animal at Seventeen Seventy.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said crews were called to a beachside location at Captain Cook Drive at 12.44pm.

The person was reported to be stung on the foot by a sea creature.

More to come