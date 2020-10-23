UPDATE: Person in hospital after fall at Gladstone pub
Update:
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman has confirmed a patient has been taken to hospital after a fall at a Gladstone pub.
She said it appeared the patient had tripped over and fallen.
She said the patron was taken to the Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.
Initial:
PARAMEDICS have been called to a Gladstone pub on William St, where a person believed to be in their 70s, has fallen.
Initial reports suggest the patient has suffered some serious bleeding.
The call for help came just before 4pm.
