Ambulance officers have been called to a Gladstone pub where a patient has fallen and is reported to be seriously bleeding.
Breaking

UPDATE: Person in hospital after fall at Gladstone pub

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
23rd Oct 2020 4:08 PM
Update: 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman has confirmed a patient has been taken to hospital after a fall at a Gladstone pub.

She said it appeared the patient had tripped over and fallen. 

She said the patron was taken to the Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition. 

Initial:

PARAMEDICS have been called to a Gladstone pub on William St, where a person believed to be in their 70s, has fallen.

Initial reports suggest the patient has suffered some serious bleeding.

The call for help came just before 4pm.

More to come.

Gladstone Observer

