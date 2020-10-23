UPDATE: Person in hospital after fall at Gladstone pub

Ambulance officers have been called to a Gladstone pub where a patient has fallen and is reported to be seriously bleeding.

Update:

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman has confirmed a patient has been taken to hospital after a fall at a Gladstone pub.

She said it appeared the patient had tripped over and fallen.

She said the patron was taken to the Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

Initial:

PARAMEDICS have been called to a Gladstone pub on William St, where a person believed to be in their 70s, has fallen.

Initial reports suggest the patient has suffered some serious bleeding.

The call for help came just before 4pm.

